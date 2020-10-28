STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai teen electrocuted while removing phone charger

A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted on Monday when he tried to remove the phone charger from a junction box in Kodungaiyur.

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted on Monday when he tried to remove the phone charger from a junction box in Kodungaiyur. The deceased, S Sanjay of Perambalur, had moved to Chennai a month ago, and was temporarily working at a juice shop in Moolakadai. He stayed with a few other youngsters in a room in Moolakadai.

“The charger was connected to a damaged spike junction box on the floor. When he pulled the charger, the junction box also came along and he came in contact with it. While he suffered an electric shock and collapsed, his fellow roommates rushed him to a nearby hospital,” said the police.

However, since he was declared brought dead, they decided to take his body to his hometown on their own. However, the family contacted his friends and informed the police.

On information, police rushed to the spot and sent his body for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. 

