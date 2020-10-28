Former HC judge C S Karnan booked for remarks against SC judges’ wives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former High Court judge C S Karnan was booked by the Cyber Crime Cell of the Central Crime Branch for his alleged derogatory remarks against the wives’ of several Supreme Court judges.

A video was circulated recently where Karnan can be allegedly heard saying that he had written that he would sexually assault wives’ of several judges inside SC premises.

Karnan went on to name some judges and claimed that he had threatened to incur severe injury on them.

The case was registered based on complaints from a group of advocates after the video went viral on social media platforms.

A senior police officer attached to the CCB said that the case was registered under sections in Women Harassment Act and IPC 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot). The police officer said that they are not sure when and where the video was recorded and further investigations are on.