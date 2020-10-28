NEET lessons to be sent to Tamil Nadu students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department is considering transferring video lessons for class 12 students who wish to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test this academic year.

“Some students do not have access to televisions and sometimes there are many who have to use the same television to study. This initiative will help such students,” said an official.

Two students from every government and aided higher secondary school were usually selected to receive free coaching until the previous academic year.

An even more filtered lot was chosen for residential coaching. The training was provided by government school teachers or private coaching institutes appointed by the government.

Classes have so far been broadcasted on Kalvi TV, when regular school lessons are not being taught. Initially, the government had uploaded 297 video lessons for students to download. Failing logistics, these lessons were then transferred by the respective teachers to the free laptops provided for them by the government.

The project was called ‘Veetupalli initiative’. Similarly, the NEET lessons broadcast on TV and newly recorded lessons will soon be sent to students from government schools, the official said.