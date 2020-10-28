STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Road mishaps claim two lives in Chennai on October 26

Two people were killed in different road accidents in the city on Monday night.

Published: 28th October 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

The accident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people were killed in different road accidents in the city on Monday night. Paul Shanmuga Raj (41), an employee of a private company and his colleague Reena (22) from Vyasarpadi, had gone to a private hospital in Avadi to visit their friend.

They were returning home on a two-wheeler, ridden by Paul while Reena rode pillion, said the police. “At around 11.30 pm, when they were on the CTH road near Thirumullaivoyal, a truck carrying load, knocked them down from the rear end and ran over them.

While Reena sustained injuries, Paul died on the spot,” said the police.

The Poonamallee Traffic police registered a case and sent his body to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The truck driver, Ayyapan (37) has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

In another incident, Swaminathan (40), a resident of Balaji Nagar in Korattur had gone to his relatives’ house in Manali on Monday with his wife Janaki. “When the duo were on the 200-feet road, a lorry knocked them down and ran over them at around 8 pm,” said the police. While Janaki, who was riding pillion, died on the spot, Swaminathan sustained injuries. The Madhavaram Traffic police registered a case and booked the truck driver, Ajith Kumar (25). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai road accident Chennai
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp