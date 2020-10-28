Road mishaps claim two lives in Chennai on October 26

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people were killed in different road accidents in the city on Monday night. Paul Shanmuga Raj (41), an employee of a private company and his colleague Reena (22) from Vyasarpadi, had gone to a private hospital in Avadi to visit their friend.

They were returning home on a two-wheeler, ridden by Paul while Reena rode pillion, said the police. “At around 11.30 pm, when they were on the CTH road near Thirumullaivoyal, a truck carrying load, knocked them down from the rear end and ran over them.

While Reena sustained injuries, Paul died on the spot,” said the police.

The Poonamallee Traffic police registered a case and sent his body to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The truck driver, Ayyapan (37) has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

In another incident, Swaminathan (40), a resident of Balaji Nagar in Korattur had gone to his relatives’ house in Manali on Monday with his wife Janaki. “When the duo were on the 200-feet road, a lorry knocked them down and ran over them at around 8 pm,” said the police. While Janaki, who was riding pillion, died on the spot, Swaminathan sustained injuries. The Madhavaram Traffic police registered a case and booked the truck driver, Ajith Kumar (25).