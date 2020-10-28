Surat doctor who helped intubate patient to be discharged

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Sanket Mehta, a Surat-based anaesthesiologist who had removed his oxygen support to help an elderly Covid patient intubate, has recovered and is ready to be discharged, said doctors at the MGM Healthcare Hospital who treated him for Covid lung infection.

Sanket Mehta was airlifted to Chennai after his lungs suffered severe damage. The doctor was airlifted with ECMO. “He had around 70 per cent saturation and other organs were functioning well. His lungs recovered and he was on ECMO for 34 days.

Now he is ready and can start practice after a month,” said Dr K R Balakrishnan, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences and Director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Hospital. When asked what made him help a patient when he himself was sick, Dr Sanket said, “It is duty of a doctor.”