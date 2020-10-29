Awfis co-working space provider enters Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Awfis, co-working service provider, on Wednesday forayed into the Chennai market by setting up a new facility, spread over 65,000 sq feet in Nungambakkam. The company has plans to strengthen its position in Chennai by adding 5 to 6 additional centres over the next 12 to 18 months.

Amit Ramani, founder & CEO said, Awfis is bridging the supply gap created by the rising demand for flexible workspaces from large companies and SMEs, especially in the post COVID economy. “Chennai is an untapped market with great underlying potential for the flexible workspace sector.

With industries opening up to the flexible/shared workspace concept, we are confident that this trend will continue to grow. Due to the pandemic-induced restrictions, even the most traditional companies will see merit in setting up satellite offices outside metros, with offices spread across multiple locations to help people work near home or to enable distributed workspace model,” added Ramani.

The new facility is six-storeyed and boasts of contemporary, cutting-edge interiors with a balance of warmth and minimalism and modern amenities and houses 1,200 seats. Awfis currently has 67 operational co-working centres with 35,000+ seating capacity.

It has 10 centres in Bengaluru, eight in Hyderabad, along with multiple centres in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, among other prominent cities. Ramani said Chennai market is still at onset of welcoming co-working players.