Batsman in business

A Rajasthani by birth and Chennaiite by choice, Shanti Kumbhat, owner of Kumbhat Bazaar Dry Fruits, is making the city healthier by offering a nutty platter to his customers.

Published: 29th October 2020 04:23 AM

Dry fruits

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is said that you can’t run a business without taking risks or expanding horizons. Who knows this better than Shanti Kumbhat — a seasoned businessman with decades of experience. The entrepreneur’s family moved to Chennai from Rajasthan in the 1940s.

They began their journey with an electronics business at Rattan Bazaar in 1947. In an endeavour to test other waters, it was Shanti, the second-generation businessman, who decided to give the dry fruits market a shot. He launched Kumbhat Bazaar Dry Fruits at Sowcarpet in 2016 and there’s been no looking back. He talks to CE about his love for north Chennai, cricket, and lessons from the pandemic.

Excerpts follow

What does Kumbhat Bazaar Dry Fruits offer its patrons?
We have 32 types of dry fruits and nuts sourced from different parts of the world. Walnuts and almonds are procured from California, raisins from Maharashtra. Our popular ones are almond, cashew, pistachio, fig, walnut, raisin, dates, and apricot. Our products are also available at shops in other parts of the city. Our digital presence is equally strong and we deliver across the country. We have about 80-90 online orders every day.

Photo: p jawahar

Why did you venture into the dry fruits market? What were the challenges?
I can confidently say that ours is the first brand in Tamil Nadu exclusively for dry fruits. We promise affordable and quality dry fruits. The initial few days were tough as we were new to the trade. Sourcing fresh nuts and negotiating prices was hard. As our consumption increased, our suppliers got friendly and gave us a good price. We learnt with experience.

What inspired you to get into business?
Our community has been into business for many generations. We learn the basics, whatever field it may be, right from school days by just observing and spending a few hours at the shop. I took over my family business in 1963 after completing my BCom from AM Jain College.

Tell us about your other interests.
I follow all sports but cricket is my favourite. I was a batsman for 33 years with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association League. Later, I continued to be the local manager of the Indian cricket team for six years from 1996-2002. My job was to arrange accommodation and transportation for the players. I thoroughly enjoyed my days in the field.

What do you like about the city?
I have spent all my life in north Chennai. Textile, vehicles, factories, wholesale items...name it and you will find everything here. People from all parts of the city and even other states would flock to this side of the city to make their purchases. The area was the hub of all activities. But in the past 40- 50 years, other areas have grown and become equally competitive. Everything is available everywhere.

What are the principles and work ethics you stand by?
Honesty and dignity. These are the key reasons why we have had repeated customers.

What has the pandemic taught you?
Electrical trade took a hit since building construction activities came down. But dry fruits sales have improved since people want to eat healthy and also because of the line-up of festivals. The pandemic
has taught me patience and the importance of spending wisely.

What are your future plans for the brand?
We want to bring in spices, saffron, rice, and wheat into the business in six months.

Address: Kumbhat Complex 5th floor no, Police Station 29, opp. Flower Bazaar, Rattan Bazaar
For details, call: 7200064000

