COVID-19 containment zones down to 8 in Chennai, active cases drop below 4 per cent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the daily number of Covid-19 cases are gradually declining in Chennai, 10 out of the 15 Corporation zones now house zero containment zones and the city now has a total of only eight containment zones.

When October began, there were 70 containment zones. Moreover, the number of streets with active cases has also dipped to 250 on Wednesday from 800 in September. Among the five zones with containment areas, Tondiarpet, Adyar and Sholinganallur have one containment zone each, while Teynampet has two and Manali has three.

Among the streets with active cases, Royapuram has 35 cases, Teynampet 34 and Adyar 27. Corporation officials said that public adhering to Covid guidelines in addition to the civic body’s containment activities have facilitated the drop in the number of containment zones.

“However, overcrowding is being witnessed in many commercial localities like T Nagar,” said a senior corporation official. As on Wednesday, Chennai’s number of active cases have dropped below 4 per cent, while all corporation zones too have an active case percentage of below 5.

Bus services from Salem to Yercaud resume

Salem: After gap of 7 months, bus service to Yercaud resumed from Salem on Wednesday. Though operations were partially resumed in June, public transport to tourist places remained non-functional.