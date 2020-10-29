WATCH | Record rains lash Chennai, several areas waterlogged 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a dream start, Chennai and its suburbs were pounded by heavy rainfall on wee hours of Thursday. A whopping 18 cm of rainfall was recorded by a weather station in Mylapore.

As per the official data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre here, several stations in and around Chennai have registered rainfall in excess of 10 cm. Anna University has received 14 cm, Nungambakkam 13 cm, Red Hills 13 cm, Ambattur 9 cm, Alandur 8 cm, Sholinganallur 8 cm, Ennore 7 cm, Hindustan University 7 cm, Menambakkam 6 cm, Satyabama University 6 cm and Perambur 6 cm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a tweet on Thursday morning saying, “As per latest observations, intense convective clouds present over Chennai and adjoining areas of Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts have the potential to cause heavy rainfall during the next three hrs (till 9 am).”



The RMC, Chennai has begun putting out advisories from 5 am on heavy rainfall forecast. The rains began at 3 am and continued till 9 am. Weather blogger Pradeep John to The New Indian Express that this was the highest amount of rainfall received by the city in 24 hours since November 2017.

"The city would witness steady rains throughout the day and the quantum would reduce from tomorrow," he said.

Meanwhile, social media was filled with videos of waterlogged streets in the city, especially the areas close to the coast like Mylapore, Thiruvanmiyur, Egmore etc where the rainfall intensity was severe.