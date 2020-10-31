Chennai storm water drain system to be ready in 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The construction of integrated storm water drain networks in Chennai will be completed by 2023, said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash. Addressing reporters at the Ripon Buildings, Prakash on Friday said,

“The ISWD projects at the Kosasthalaiyar Basin and Kovalam Basin would facilitate carrying the excess rain water.” “On Thursday, 57 water logged areas were identified and GCC has cleared 40 spots till now,” Prakash said.

The city received its highest single day rainfall in October after 1969 and hence water was drained with some retention. GCC has set up a micro level team to monitor water stagnation in the zone levels. Around 48 canals will be dredged regularly.

Out of 15,000 identified encroachments in the Cooum River Banks, 13,500 families were relocated while 4,500 families out of the 9,900 encroachments in the Adyar River bank, have been relocated. “Rest will be relocated soon,” he said.