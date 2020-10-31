IGCAR to incubate 25 firms every year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Waiting for an assent from NITI Aayog for its newly established incubation centre at Kalpakkam, IGCAR is aiming to incubate 25 start-ups every year. Addressing the press conference, IGCAR director Arun Kumar Bhaduri said,

“Our joint secretary is in touch with NITI Aayog and the recognition should come in 3-4 months following which we aim to incubate at least 25 start-ups annually.” KN Vyas, Secretary of Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, has remotely inaugurated a new incubation centre at IGCAR on Friday.

The centre is situated in the DAE Anupuram Township of the Kalpakkam-Anupuram twin township. He also inaugurated other similar units at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai; Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, Indore; and Institute of Plasma Research, Gandhi Nagar.

The incubation Centre will showcase the spin-off technologies of Department of Atomic Energy and IGCAR to the entrepreneurs in the southern States. MoUs were signed with four different agencies transferring novel technologies, said the director.

IACAR has developed sewage treatment plants which are used in Kalpakkam and IGCAR will start promoting it. “IGCAR signs up non-exclusive MoUs with interested parties with a one time technology transfer fee of Rs 5 lakh.There is also a provision of some share in profits earned by the company, “ Bhaduri added.

The MoUs