Mastermind behind T Nagar jewellery shop robbery held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police on Friday arrested mastermind behind the jewellery showroom robbery in T Nagar on October 22, in which gold and silver articles worth of Rs 2.5 crore were burgled. Police said so far 7 kg of silver bars have been recovered.

Mambalam police examined CCTV footage from the shop and zeroed in on two suspects, Suresh and his girlfriend Gangadevi, who were arrested in Tiruvallur a few days ago. Several robbery cases are pending against Suresh.

During interrogation, the duo explained the modus operandi and named other accused. Inquiry revealed, Venkatesan (37), a notorious robber from Saidapet, was the mastermind. Police zeroed in on him with help of phone call records. On Friday, two police teams travelled to Cheyyar and arrested Venkatesan from his relative’s house.