No need for storm water drains in ECR: Activists

Despite strong opposition from residents, the Greater Chennai Corporation has continued to work on the storm water drain project in areas along the East Coast Road.

Published: 31st October 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:16 AM

A view of the East Coast Road. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite strong opposition from residents, the Greater Chennai Corporation has continued to work on the storm water drain project in areas along the East Coast Road. The integrated SWD project for Kovalam Basin, being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,513 crore, proposes to construct a 360-km network, and is being carried out in three components.

The last component will have drains to the length of 52 km along the ECR stretch, covering areas like Palavakkam, Kottivakkam, Neelangarai, Injambakkam, Sholinganallur, Kanathur and Uthandi. However, residents have questioned the need for such a drain, stating that it would only hinder water percolation along the coast. M Sivakumar, former president of a residents’ association in Neelangarai, said, “During the 2015 floods, there was no stagnation of water as the soil here is permeable.

This project would stop the percolation and cause flooding. ” Meanwhile, Corporation officials said that the drains were being implemented for a worst-case scenario of 68 mm rainfall, and that only 0.69 per cent of the area is being used for the drains. “We are using less than one per cent of the area. In 2015, a lot of areas were flooded, and thay had to be provided with 76 motors to remove the water.

This was a waste of money and construction of drains is the solution,” official said, adding that they would be installing eco-blocks, retention ponds to prevent silt and only allow excess water into the sea. Sekhar Raghavan, an expert on rain water harvesting, said there was no need of an SWD anywhere on the ECR as the complete area has alluvial soil which has a high absorption quality.

“Beyond Palavakkam, residents are dependent only on groundwater. By building SWDs, the residents will be deprived of this,” he added. Environmental activists however, express concerns over the turtle hatching area along the coastal road.“The SWD project lacks transparency. None of the documents are available for public view. Corporation must apply for a Coastal Regulatory Zone clearance, which they have not done” said Nityanand Jayaraman, an activist.

