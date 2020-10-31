STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
There’s plenty of rain, but are we saving water?

If the horrors of acute water shortage still haunts you, then, this is the right to time to spruce up rainwater harvesting structures and maintain the existing ones, says expert.

A serene view of the fresh spells of Northeast monsoon over the catchment areas of Chembarambakkam reservoir on Friday | Martin Louis

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If the horrors of acute water shortage still haunts you, then, this is the right to time to spruce up rainwater harvesting structures and maintain the existing ones, says expert. As the Northeast monsoon sets in, Sekhar Raghavan, a rainwater harvesting expert, said, “ People must understand the importance of installing the RWH structures.

I think the awareness has set in as  last year during the drought, I got at least 15-20 calls a day, enquiring about the RWH facilities.” He further added that recharge wells are a better option than percolation pits. “Percolation pit is a  hole dug into the ground that allows water to flow in through a pipe.

These work for a year or two as the pipes  clog and stop working. It is not possible to clean these pits,” he said. Holding capacity of a recharge wells is more and they can be cleaned too. A 3 diameter 15 feet deep well comes around Rs 15,000. 

A quick fix
For those living in rented houses and looking for a cheaper option, Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of Chitlapakkam has an immediate solution. Last year he had spent Rs 250 last year and came up with an impromptu arrangement to harvest rainwater - two PVC pipe bends, a three-foot PVC pipe and a cloth filter that costs Rs 20.

With this, he created a diversion on his existing pipeline that helped rainwater to flow from his 400-square-foot rooftop to a drum, collecting 225 litres of water every 10 minutes. “Those having a sump can simply connect a pipe and harvest rainwater,” Dayanand said. 

“The government is taking measures to spruce up RWH structures since last year, but there is no action, on maintaining the existing water bodies. Only if these are cleaned regularly the rainwater can be channelled into the lakes and can be used,” said K Viswanathan, a resident of Velachery.

