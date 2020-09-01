Man booked under Pocso Act

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday on the charge of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Kancheepuram district. The suspect was identified as Sathya, resident of a village along the Est Coast Road. It is alleged that Sathya used to tease the girl who is a class 6 student. On Sunday, the girl was alone at home when Sathya went there and sexually assaulted her. Based on a complaint by the girl’s parents, Kancheepuram district police booked a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Sathya.