Man kills self hours after interrogation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his house at Thoraipakkam on Monday, hours after he was interrogated by police. The victim’s kin staged a protest in front of Kannagi Nagar police station on Tuesday alleging that Rajendran took the extreme step due to harassment he faced at the hands of police.

Police officers have denied the accusations. Rajendran, an auto driver, lived with his wife and three daughters at Thoraipakkam. “One Mulla assaulted a man recently and went into hiding, and Rajendran allegedly helped him. Rajendran was brought to the station for enquiry on Monday morning and later let off. After a few hours, Rajendran came to the station in an inebriated state and we asked him to leave,” a senior police officer said. Officials held talks with the victim’s relatives. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.