BJP leader S Ve Shekher expresses remorse for insulting National Flag in affidavit to HC

The court was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of the actor-turned-politician who was booked for insulting the National Flag and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:40 PM

S Ve Shekher

Actor-turned-BJP politician S Ve Shekher (Facebook Photo)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP leader S Ve Shekher on Thursday filed an affidavit at the Madras High Court expressing remorse for his actions and undertaking that he would not utter a single word in the future that would cause an insult to the National Flag.

The court was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of the actor-turned-politician who was booked for insulting the National Flag and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

The counsel for the actor submitted the affidavit before Justice A D Jagadish Chandira who heard the bail plea.

In his affidavit, the actor said, "I submit that I am definitely remorseful of having raised those questions to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu since I feel that any statement that he makes would be from his perspective and he is the best judge of his own statements.”

Justifying his statements, the actor said, "I submit that I raised those questions in my speech to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, only with the firm belief that Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation, has in his own words documented the importance of the colours in the Indian National Flag that people of all religious faiths shall always stand united...."

ALSO READ | Sasikala links? Poes Garden plot to be attached

The actor in a video message posted on social media on August 3 had said that the National Flag contains saffron colour denoting the Hindus, white the Christians and green the Muslims. He also wondered as to whether the Chief Minister would desist from hoisting the Flag, just because it contained saffron colour, on Independence Day. This insult to the National Flag amounted to a criminal act under Section 2 of the 1971 Act.

In the affidavit filed by Shekher, he also said, "I submit, undertake and assure to this Hon’ble Court that for the rest of my lifetime also, I would never utter any word or act in any manner which would cause an insult to our Honourable Indian National Flag, since I value patriotism for our motherland and honour to our Indian National Flag much more than anything material or even more than my parents or any of the near and dear ones to me."

High Court Justice A D Jagadish Chandira adjourned the anticipatory bail plea to Monday and ordered that until then the actor will not be arrested.

