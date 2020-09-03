Four snatchers arrested from around Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four snatchers were arrested in different parts of Chennai on Wednesday. Police recovered mobile phones and also seized the vehicles used for committing the offences.The accused, John Paul (36), attacked one Saravanan from K K Nagar on August 29 and escaped with his phone. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Similarly, Tirumullaivoyal police arrested two men for attacking a cab driver and robbing him of his mobile phone and Rs 3,000. The accused were identified as V Bhuvaneshwaran (19) and M Noor Amin (20) of Avadi. The two-wheeler was also seized.

Meanwhile, Otteri police arrested a phone snatcher within hours on Monday. The accused R Karthik (23) of Otteri snatched a phone from a pedestrian, said police. He was remanded on Tuesday and police said that he has seven cases pending against him.