Last date to apply for five-year programme at Ambedkar Law University is September 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has announced that Friday is the last day to apply for the five-year programme, through both online and offline modes.

The applications are invited for courses offered by the School of Excellence in Law, Perungudi campus, for the academic year 2020-21. The admissions were announced after both engineering and arts and science admission applications were opened.

The cost of the application is Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 for SC(A), SC(O) and ST. Candidates seeking application by post should remit Rs 100 in addition. HSC(10+2), CBSE, ISC or any other examination shall be recognised as qualifiers, said a statement from the varsity.

Candidates applying for B.Com.LL.B.(Hons.) should have studied commerce in higher secondary school and candidates applying for B.C.A.LL.B.(Hons.) should have studied computer science as a subject.

Aspirants can download the application from the university website www.tndalu.ac.in

The Registrar has said that admission details for the three-year and postgraduate programmes would be announced at a later date.