STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Mental health of patients important’

S Gopi, a resident of Ambattur, was informed that he had tested positive for Covid at 10 am on August 19.

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mental Health

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Gopi, a resident of Ambattur, was informed that he had tested positive for Covid at 10 am on August 19. He spent the next three hours in a corporation-arranged van, as the staff roamed about the city to pick up 10 others, to take them to a screening centre that was just two kilometres away from Gopi’s home. “As soon as I got the phone call informing me about the results, my family and I became anxious. There was nobody who could tell us anything to quell our fears,” he said.

Gopi said, he received at least four phone calls from corporation staff, throughout the 14 days he spent in home isolation, asking about his contacts, but none regarding his health. “If I suddenly suffer from breathlessness, I don’t know what to do. Whom do I call?” Similarly, 59-year-old Sampath, who works as a household help, said he knew two things about Covid when he was informed that he had tested positive: a few die, and the rest survive.

“I was informed that I had tested positive on August 19. By the time I was admitted to KMC, it was late in the evening. Even at the hospital, I had to wait two hours to get a room. It would have helped to a great extent if someone cared enough to tell me that I will be fine.” Experts opined that it may be time for the city corporation to focus on helping ease concerns of those who test Covid positive, now that there is a well-oiled system in place to detect, test and isolate patients.

“So far, the primary aim has been to protect others from those who test positive. We also have to look at the latter, and their mental well-being,” said Dr Beena Thomas of ICMR’s National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT). “There is an anxiety among people which could possibly keep them from disclosing their symptoms,” she added.

Corporation officials said they continued to call those in home isolation and help those who need information, through the psycho-social helpline. “We have a dedicated team, and there is little chance that anyone would be left out. We have publicised the helpline numbers too,” said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp