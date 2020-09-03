STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thirumazhisai vegetable market to remain shut on Sundays

Chandran said that once the Koyambedu market reopens on September 28, then the weekly holiday will be shifted to Friday.

The temporary wholesale market at Thirumazhisai on the outskirts of Chennai, flooded after rains

The temporary wholesale market at Thirumazhisai on the outskirts of Chennai, flooded after rains on Monday night.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lockdown norms may have been eased, but the Thirumazhisai vegetable wholesale market, built temporarily for traders from Koyambedu wholesale market, will remain shut on Sundays.

“We have decided to take one-day off on Sundays starting September 6,” said S Chandran, Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaippu general secretary.

Chandran said that once the Koyambedu market reopens on September 28, then the weekly holiday will be shifted to Friday. The weekly off from Sunday to Friday in October has been changed to ensure availability of vegetables on Saturday and Sunday.

Tomato price shoots up
Meanwhile, tomatoes have been selling at Rs 60 per kg in the retail market due to less arrivals. “There has been huge demand from northern India for vegetables in Andhra and Karnataka as such the price is more,” says Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruits and Flower Merchant association president Thiagarajan. 

Comments

