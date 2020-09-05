Houses of DMK, DMDK cadre attacked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men were held on Friday for allegedly hurling country bombs at the houses of DMK and DMDK functionaries in Perumbakkam on Thursday. Rajasekar (37) of Madha Koil Street in Perumbakkam was a local DMDK functionary, who ran a real estate business.

“In January last, he had gotten into a tussle with one Arul (28) from the same locality. Rajasekar’s men had also assaulted Arul then,” said a police officer. On Thursday night, Rajasekar was talking to a few people outside his house when Arul and his men arrived on five two-wheelers and hurled three country bombs, he added.

However, only one bomb exploded and Rajasekar took to his heels. Then the gang chased the DMDK functionary and assaulted him with machetes before fleeing the spot, the police claimed. Rajasekar is receiving treatment at a private hospital at present.

In the second incident, an unidentified gang, which arrived in a red car, hurled two country bombs at advocate Manonidhi’s house in Vengaivasal around 10.30 pm on Thursday. Manonidhi is a member of DMK’s legal team and a local functionary.

“We suspect that Rajasekar’s men might have hurled the country bombs mistaking Manonidhi to be Arul’s accomplice,” a police officer said. Pallikaranai police registered cases regarding both incidents and arrested Arul, Arun Kumar (27), Vignesh (20) and Aravind (20).

Man held for trying to sell rented property

Chennai: The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai city police has arrested Alishul Karim (55) of Mannadi for trying to sell a property worth Rs 5 crore which he had taken on rent, using fake documents. During inquiry, the police found that there were at least 10 criminal cases, including murder, pending against Karim.

Maid held for stealing gold worth Rs 5 lakh

Chennai: Police have arrested a woman for stealing gold worth Rs 5 lakh from the house of an elderly woman, where she was working as a nurse. Based on a complaint lodged by the elderly woman’s daughter, police perused CCTV footage, arrested Sivagami (44), recovered the gold and remanded her in judicial custody.