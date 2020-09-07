COVID-19: Chennai recovery rate touches 90 per cent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: By Sunday, a total of 1,26,428 of the 1,40,685 people (90 per cent) who were affected by Covid-19 in the city have recovered so far. While 11,412 are still undergoing treatment, 2,845 people have died. Around the same time last month, the percentage of those who had recovered was at 88% and in July it was 62%.

Zone wise, in seven of the fifteen zones of the city corporation, the number of patients who have recovered was 90% or above. Around 90% of patients in Tiruvottiyur have recovered, 92% in Manali, 92% in Tondiarpet, 91% in Royapuram, 90% in Anna Nagar, 91% in Teynampet and 90% in Kodambakkam.

Alandur and Perungudi have the least number of patients who have recovered, which also means that these zones had the most number of active cases. Alandur has 13% of active cases and 85% of people have recovered and Perungudi has 12% of active cases while 86% of people had recovered.

Although Alandur and Perungudi have the most number of active cases, the maximum containment zones, which have three or more households testing positive, were in the two central zones of Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam, along with the Southern zone of Adyar.

Of the 29 containment zones across the city, eight zones were in Anna Nagar, six in Kodambakkam and nine in Adyar. Perungudi, Sholinganallur and Valasaravakkam had one each and Madhavaram, the only Northern zone in the list, had three containment zones.