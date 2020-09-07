STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

EEMA welcomes Central government’s move to reopen event industry

In India, this sector accounts for the employment of 10 million people, who have been directly affected due to the pandemic.

Published: 07th September 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) has welcomed the Central government decision to allow the event industry to resume work from September 21 under Unlock 4.0 with a ceiling of 100 persons.

In India, this sector accounts for the employment of 10 million people, who have been directly affected due to the pandemic. The entire spectrum of MICE (meetings-incentives-convention-exhibition) is a Rs 50,000-cr market, including organised and unorganised sectors put together.

A webinar was organised by EEMA on Sunday to release the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). President Rohsan Abbas said the events industry was steadily clocking a double-digit growth rate before coming to a halt when Covid-19 hit the global economy.

“With the declaration of Unlock 4.0, the government has allowed many industries to resume their work, but still, some major sectors including events have not been permitted to operate, which has brought this wheel to a standstill. These SOPs have been meticulously planned over the last few weeks taking into account guidelines issued by the government and multiple global associations, and have been planned across every vertical the event industry represents,” he said.

The SOP document was officially released by the special guest of honour, Valsa Singh Nair, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Government of Maharashtra and was witnessed by people including government authorities, members of EEMA, allied associations, hoteliers etc.

The webinar was attended by over 12,000-plus people from the industry across all social platforms. “The event industry already carries out comprehensive risk assessment, safety checks and logistical planning for every event, so including a Covid-19 mitigation plan as an extension of existing event-planning mechanisms is easily achievable,” says Siddhartha Chaturvedi, EEMA’s General Secretary. EEMA has also set up a Government Relations Committee to take talks forward with the Central and State governments and discuss the SOPs developed by the industry to convince them about the industry’s readiness to reopen.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Event and Entertainment Management event industry Unlock 4
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp