Governor Purohit condoles Balasubramoniam’s demise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoled the death of Director of South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC) M Balasubramoniam, who died recently. In his condolence message, the Governor said, “The sudden demise of Prof Balasubramoniam fills me with shock and grief.

He was a renowned Mridangam artiste. He worked as Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Calicut apart from working as Principal of various Colleges of Music and had huge administrative experience also.

He spent his life promoting, propagating and preserving our cultural wealth by organising programmes, workshops and training on the various art forms.” “He also documented rare works of art and played an important role in National Integration through culture and worked untiringly to create awareness about our rich cultural heritage.

His death is an irreparable loss to the artistes fraternity, particularly South Zone.” “I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family and pray to the Almighty to give them strength to overcome this unfathomable loss, the Governor added.”