Narrow escape for patient, ambulance staff as oxygen cylinder explodes inside Chengalpattu GH

A Covid patient and two medical staff had a narrow escape after an 108 ambulance caught fire minutes after they alighted inside the Chengalpattu Government Hospital premises on Sunday.

By Express News Service

The incident took place around 9.30 am when the ambulance driver picked up the woman from the Covid ward to take her to an X-ray room in another building. Minutes after paramedical staff Ambika, driver Selvakumar and the patient went inside the building, there was a blast in the vehicle.

Fire and rescue personnel from Chengalpattu rushed the spot and put out the fire, but the vehicle was charred. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the oxygen cylinder had burst. There are more than 30 ambulances in Chengalpattu GH. 

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “An inquiry has been ordered and all ambulances will be scrutinised with respect to safety aspects.”

