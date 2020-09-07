Narrow escape for patient, ambulance staff as oxygen cylinder explodes inside Chengalpattu GH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Covid patient and two medical staff had a narrow escape after an 108 ambulance caught fire minutes after they alighted inside the Chengalpattu Government Hospital premises on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when the ambulance driver picked up the woman from the Covid ward to take her to an X-ray room in another building. Minutes after paramedical staff Ambika, driver Selvakumar and the patient went inside the building, there was a blast in the vehicle.

Fire and rescue personnel from Chengalpattu rushed the spot and put out the fire, but the vehicle was charred. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the oxygen cylinder had burst. There are more than 30 ambulances in Chengalpattu GH.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “An inquiry has been ordered and all ambulances will be scrutinised with respect to safety aspects.”

Mobile snatcher nabbed in Chintradripet

Chennai: A 28-year-old man was caught after he tried to snatched a mobile phone from a woman in Chintradripet. He was secured by a special sub-inspector of the Triplicane traffic wing on Saturday night. The victim P Sathya (20) was waiting at the bus stop near Tarapore Towers, when S Syed Yasin (28) snatched her phone and tried to flee. Upon hearing her cries, Traffic SSI Ramesh chased and nabbed him. Syed has about 10 cases pending against him.

2-year-old child dies as TV set falls on her

Chennai: A two-year-old girl died after a television set fell on her while she was asleep at her home in Nammazhvarpet on Saturday. The deceased Nazia Fathima was the daughter of Madhar Moideen and Reshma. Nazia was sleeping near a two-ft table, upon which the TV set was placed. Her mother said, “ A cat jumped on the TV from the top of an adjacent cupboard and it fell on her face.” She was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she declared brought dead.