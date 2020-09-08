STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Chennai corporation focuses on quelling spread in four divisions of Alandur zone

The Alandur zone currently has the highest percentage of active cases (13%) as on Monday

Published: 08th September 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 07:23 PM

MKN road in Alandur and neighboring streets have been shut down for a week after it was found to be a Covid hotspot

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Officials in charge of COVID containment measures in Alandur zone of the Chennai Corporation said that focused measures were on to bring down the number of cases in four divisions including Mugalivakkam.

The Alandur zone currently has the highest percentage of active cases (13%) as on Monday, with other Southern zones, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, having 11% and 10% active cases respectively. The cases in the rest of the Northern and Central zones were only from 6-9%.

However, officials in Alandur said that the zone has not been registering any unusual rise in recent days. In fact the average number of new cases registered in a day has currently fallen to around 43 from around 50 last month, according to data.

"Overall the number of cases is well under control. We are now focusing on only four (of the 12 divisions in the zone) where there is a comparatively higher number of cases recently," said a corporation official.

According to officials, the focus is on divisions 156 and surrounding areas in Mugalivakkam and 167 in Nanganallur to bring down the number of cases. The zone is also home to the recently opened up industrial area of Guindy after the lockdown. In other areas like Nandambakkam and Meenambakkam, the cases have come down in August when compared to July.

"In the bordering divisions like Mugalivakam, there are many who  come in for trade from areas such as Tambaram. We are also keeping track of those arriving after the lockdown in a registry and those who have vacated and left," said an official.

There are no major clusters here and most of the new cases are scattered, the official added. The zone has a population of around 2.5 lakh, of which around 38,000 are over the age of 60.

