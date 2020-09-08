STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF deputy commandant kills self near Chennai

The deceased man identified as Srijan, attached to the 77th battalion in CRPF was in his office on Tuesday morning when he shot himself.

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old CRPF deputy commandant killed himself by firing his semi-automatic gun at Karaiyanchavady near Poonamallee on Tuesday morning. 

The deceased man identified as Srijan, attached to the 77th battalion in CRPF was in his office on Tuesday morning when he shot himself, said the police. His fellow colleagues had heard the sound of gun firing and rushed to the office only to find Srijan lying in the pool of blood. 

Srijan, was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The Poonamallee police registered a case and sent the body to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

Police said that Srijan had left a suicide note, where he claimed that no one is directly or indirectly responsible for his suicide. As his last wish he had requested his colleagues to cremate his mortal remains in Chennai itself and not send it to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh. 

Srijan lived with his wife at a house in Kattupakkam near Poonamallee. The police team informed his family about his death. The Poonamallee police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC. 

