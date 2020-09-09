Anna University: NRI, foreign nationals can apply till Sep 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre for Admissions, Anna University, has said that it has extended the last day for registration for BE, B Tech, B Arch, MCA degree programme admissions for NRI, foreign national and children of Indian Workers in Gulf and South-East Asia Countries (CIWGC-SEA) candidates until September 30.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 rank list will be issued on September 17. This year, as many as 1,60,834 candidates registered for counselling and 1,31,436 have paid fees for counselling. Officials said that 1,14,206 candidates have uploaded their documents. A total of 458 colleges have signed up for the counselling and the total number of seats available is 1,61,877.

