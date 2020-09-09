Chennai gets new honorary consul of Luxembourg

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Embassy of Luxembourg in New Delhi has appointed Seturaman Mahalingam as the new honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Chennai, with consular jurisdiction over the States of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Suhasini Maniratnam was the previous honorary Consul.

The Grand Duke of Luxembourg signed the Commission of appointment following recommendation of the government and President Ram Nath Kovind. Mahalingam was former Chief Financial Officer of Tata Consultancy Services.

ERRATUM

In a story titled ‘Reinfection of government doctor from Chennai sparks concern’ in Tuesday’s TNIE edition, the line that said: “Variations in the genomes have strongly suggested that reinfection has occurred, although further research is needed”, was wrongly attributed to Dr K Kolandaswamy, whereas the information was actually sourced from multiple news reports. The error is regretted.