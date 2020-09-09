STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro extends operations till 9 pm, Phase-1 extension to be ready by December

The Phase-I extension from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,770 crore was to be ready for inauguration by June. The work was hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 09th September 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Chennai Metro Rail Services had been suspended from March 22 keeping COVID-19 pandemic in mind. (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has extended its operations by an hour as the Green Line between St Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro via Koyambedu resumed operations on Wednesday.

A Chennai Metro Rail spokesman said that the operations have been extended till 9 pm from Thursday considering several requests from the public with a peak hour (morning: 08:30 am to 10:30 am and evening: 5 pm to 8 pm) headway of five minutes and non-peak hour headway of 10 minutes.

Train services from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr  MG Ramachandran Central Metro Station to Airport Metro Station via Koyambedu will resume from Thursday, said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, the Phase I extension project from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, which has been hit due to shortage of migrant workers, is likely to be completed by December.

The Phase-I extension from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,770 crore was to be ready for inauguration by June 2020. The work was hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many migrant workers left for their homes after the lockdown. Now with the lockdown easing, migrant workers will resume the operation, said sources.

The Phase-I extension covers a length of 9.051 km. Chennai Metro has planned to extend the Corridor-1 from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar to provide a linkage with the suburban system of Southern Railway and increase the ridership. Construction of the extension project was delayed by five years as the Centre gave its approval only by 2016.

The plan is to benefit commuters from northern parts of the city with nine stations at Washermanpet, Korukkupet, Theagaraya College, Tondiarpet, Tollgate, Thangal, Gowri Ashram, Tiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar. From Washermanpet till Korukkupet, trains will run underground and beyond that it will be an elevated corridor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Metro Green Line CMRL
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp