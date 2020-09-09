STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man reveals OTP 14 times, gets conned

On August 13, he had received a call from an unidentified man impersonating as a customer care executive from a private bank.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

For representational purposes

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Retired private company employee Gothandam’s (name changed) joy knew no bounds when he was told that he could convert his reward points into cash. Little did he know that he was just an OTP away from being conned. On August 13, he had received a call from an unidentified man impersonating as a customer care executive from a private bank. The conman swindled money to the tune of  Rs 1 lakh and the T Nagar Cyber crime police have so far recovered Rs 59,000. 

Gothandam is a resident of T Nagar. “The fraudster told the victim that he has received a lot of payback reward points from his credit cards that could be converted into cash. He then asked the victim to share his card details and the OTPs.” The victim consecutively shared all details of his ATM cards and the one-time passwords (OTPs) ­— not once but a whopping 14 times.

“The man said that the amount received is huge so details of different accounts are needed,” said police. After swindling all his money the conman disconnected the call. Realising that he was cheated, Gothandam approached the T Nagar Cyber Crime police and lodged a complaint. Police then contacted the respective banks. “The money transferred from the banks usually goes through different gateways.

Since a few gateways were contacted within 24 hours, the money was withheld and refunded after five days,” said police. Speaking to Express, the victim said, “Instead of transferring money into my account, he had made transactions from my debit and credit cards.

It was a traumatising and from then on, I am scared to attend any unknown calls.” The Cyber Crime cell was formed in each police district in Chennai on September 1. In just 30 days, the T Nagar cell alone had received more than 100 cases, out of which, in 80 per cent cases,  people have voluntarily shared their bank details.  The residents of T Nagar are asked to contact 6383100100, for cyber crime  cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online fraud
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp