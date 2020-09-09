TNSCB to provide biz support to 228 families

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) has identified 228 families who had been evicted under the integrated Cooum eco restoration project, to receive business supplies worth Rs 25,000.

“With this they may not have to travel to the city to work, especially considering the Covid 19 situation, they will be able to set up businesses right at their doorstep,” said an official. Beneficiaries can set up businesses within the resettlement site at Perumbakkam.

Under the support for smaller economic activities component of the Cooum restoration project, 393 families have already benefitted so far, apart from the 228 who have now been identified, said officials. “We will be giving them anything from photocopy machines to biryani vessels or supplies for grocery stores, depending on the kind of business they want to start here,” the official said.