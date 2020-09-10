Eight Anna University faculty honoured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight Anna University faculty members have been honoured by its Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa for having published more than 100 publications in the Scopus Indexed high-impact factor journals.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, every year during the celebrations on Technology Day and Teachers’ Day, faculty members are honoured for their research contribution in terms of publications, sponsored or consultancy projects conducted in the university.

This year, the following faculty members were honoured: N Balasubramanian, S MoorthyBabu, K Palanivelu, VS Senthil Kumar, S Renganathan, R Baskaran, A Elayaperumal and D Sangeetha.

TNTEU examination schedule released

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University has announced the tentative time-table for the May/June 2020 undergraduate and graduate final year exams and arrear exams. The exams shall be conducted between September 15 and 30. The arrear exams are being held only for 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 batches, a statement from the controller of examinations, said.