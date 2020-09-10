STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family held for cheating man of Rs 58 lakh

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple, their daughter and a family member have been arrested by slueths of the Central Crime Branch for allegedly cheating a man to the tune of Rs 58.48 lakh, promising a seat for the latter’s son in the Harvard University.

The accused were identified as Sembaiya Viswanathan (51) of Korattur, Dharshini (47), Akshaya Ashwanti (21) and one T Rajasekaran (42) of Vanagaram. They are natives of Sri Lanka, but have been staying in the city for about 15 years, said police.

The victim Sunil Kumar Handa (52) of Nungambakkam was introduced to the family by Rajasekaran in 2018 as the former wanted to get admission for his son in Harvard University, to pursue computer science engineering.

“The couple had told Sunil Kumar that their daughter Akshaya Ashwanti is pursuing journalism in Harvard and that she can help them get a seat. Believing them, Sunil Kumar Handa gave Rs 52.48 lakh and in return received receipts.

Sunil Kumar later found out that the receipts were forged and lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Branch (CCB),” said a police officer. After investigation, the Endowment Document Fraud prevention wing registered a case and arrested all four. They were remanded in judicial custody.

History-sheeter hacked to death, 8 surrender
Chennai: A 34-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang in Pulianthope on Tuesday night and eight suspects surrendered at Red Hills police station on Wednesday. The deceased, E Ramesh Babu, has several cases including murder charges, pending against him and police suspect that he could have been murdered for revenge. “Ramesh Babu was walking home around 9.30 pm when the gang wyalaid him at Gurusamy Nagar and attacked him,” said a police officer On information, Basin Bridge police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. 
 

