Man kills self in Anna Salai, blames boss for extreme work pressure

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man died by suicide after jumping from the eight floor of his office building in Anna Salai on Tuesday evening. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a video on his phone in which he alleged work pressure and torture by the manager.

Prabakaran (42) of Seven Wells was working as a deputy manager in a mutual fund transfer agency, which is located on the eight floor of Rayala Towers in Anna Salai. “Around 5.30 pm, Prabakaran, jumped out of his cabin window and fell on top of the canteen on the second floor. He was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

On information, the Chintadripet police registered a case and his phone was retrieved and police saw the video he had recorded a video minutes before he committed suicide. In a 28-seconds video, Prabakaran blamed Senthil, his senior, as the reason for him taking the extreme step.

“I informed the superiors but no action was taken. Because of his torture I was not able to spend time with my family,” said Prabakaran in the video. Based on the video, police registered a case and arrested P Senthil (45) of Tirumangalam. He was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and remanded in judicial custody.

Prabakaran is survived by his wife Shankari and two girls. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).