STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

HC rejects plea challenging HR&CE Act

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act. 

Published: 11th September 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act. 

The petitioner, Arjunan Elayaraja, claimed that the Act was discriminatory as it controls only temples of Hindu religion and not others. He also claimed that the Act curtailed worshipping rights of Hindus, while rights of people following other religions are not.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy rejected the claims and suggested the petitioner withdraw the plea and come up with a better one if required. The bench observed that management of temples has nothing to do with the right to worship. One can worship as much as he wants.

However, petitioner’s counsel R Gururaj submitted that being a secular State, Tamil Nadu cannot come up with such legislation only to control Hindu temples. To this, the bench wondered whether the petitioner is aware of the Wakf Act and the Sikh Gurdwaras Act in Punjab.

“The petitioners’ arguments might be appreciated in the courts of the US. There the States have legal restriction in passing laws in certain matters. But, things are different here,” the bench said. Noting that the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has already upheld such legislation, the court permitted the petitioner to withdraw the petition.

India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp