HC rejects plea challenging HR&CE Act

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act.

The petitioner, Arjunan Elayaraja, claimed that the Act was discriminatory as it controls only temples of Hindu religion and not others. He also claimed that the Act curtailed worshipping rights of Hindus, while rights of people following other religions are not.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy rejected the claims and suggested the petitioner withdraw the plea and come up with a better one if required. The bench observed that management of temples has nothing to do with the right to worship. One can worship as much as he wants.

However, petitioner’s counsel R Gururaj submitted that being a secular State, Tamil Nadu cannot come up with such legislation only to control Hindu temples. To this, the bench wondered whether the petitioner is aware of the Wakf Act and the Sikh Gurdwaras Act in Punjab.

“The petitioners’ arguments might be appreciated in the courts of the US. There the States have legal restriction in passing laws in certain matters. But, things are different here,” the bench said. Noting that the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has already upheld such legislation, the court permitted the petitioner to withdraw the petition.