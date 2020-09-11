Man held for forging documents for car loan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man, Satish from Kodungaiyur, who runs a computer centre was arrested by the sleuths of the Central Crime Branch on Wednesday for forging documents to get car loans to the tune of Rs 60 lakh, from a nationalised bank.

The arrest was based on complaint from the branch manager of the bank in Ashok Nagar, with the Endowment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Central Crime Branch. “The loan for cars was applied by eight different people and it was granted a few weeks ago. Recently, one of the documents was found to fake after registration numbers did not match with government data.

The staff brought it to the attention of the seniors and a case was filed eventually,” said a police officer. The EDF officials, who registered a case, arrested Sathish. Police said the documents were forged in his computer centre and have launched a hunt for a lawyer, who was the mastermind.