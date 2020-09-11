STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine Tamil fishermen rescued by Indian Coast Guard

In  a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard Ship, Vaibhav, rescued nine fishermen on a boat, which was stranded about 75 nautical miles SouthEast of Thoothukudi due to engine failure.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In  a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard Ship, Vaibhav, rescued nine  fishermen on a boat, which was stranded about 75 nautical miles SouthEast of Thoothukudi due to engine failure.

The Coast Guard said in a release that the Maritime Rescue Sub Centr, Thoothukudi, was alerted about the stranded fishing boat, IFB Jeraldon-2  (IND-TN-12-MM-5039), and the distressed crew. The fishing boat was reportedly drifting owing to engine failure and entered the Sri Lankan waters. 

ICGS Vaibhav rushed to the datum and undertook a thorough search of the area. Subsequently, communication was established with the boat, which was approximately 25 nautical miles across the International Maritime Boundary line.

Continuous communication was maintained with the Assistant Director of  Fisheries, Thoothukudi, and the boat owner during the entire operation. ICGS Vaibhav towed the boat and handed it over to another fishing  boat, which was deployed by the owner for assistance about 10 nautical  miles inside the Indian waters.

