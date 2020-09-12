STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fraudsters try to trick cops online and steal cash

An SI was shocked when he received a text from his superior, demanding cash...

Published: 12th September 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

For representational purposes

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some adventurous conmen seem to be on a mission to prove they are a cut above others by targeting senior police officials. A sub-inspector with the city police felt it bizarre when he received a social media message from his superior officer, Arul Santhosa Muthu, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Madhavaram, requesting to lend him Rs 5,000.

Hesitant, yet scared to disobey his superior’s demand, the SI approached the ACP. “I was shocked when the SI asked me why I asked money from him. First I thought he was pranking me. It was only when he showed the message, I realised it was a con job,” said Arul Santhosa Muthu.

For Christin Jayasil, a police official in the rank of assistant commissioner (waiting to be posted), it was a call from one of his friends enquiring whether all was well, that raised suspicion about something was wrong. “A few days ago a friend called and asked what happened to me and if I was safe. I got confused but he told me that I had texted him on Facebook messenger.

Later, I realised some conmen, posing like me, had asked Rs 10,000 from my friend and also given a Google Pay number to transfer the amount,” said Christin Jayasil. He added, “Thankfully no one transferred the money, but many of my friends either called or texted me to know if I was alright and were surprised to know that someone impersonated me.” Subsequently, both police officers lodged complaints at the respective Cyber Crime cells and blocked the fake IDs from which the messages were sent.

Police officials said con jobs are on the rise and people should be careful. “In some cases the Facebook messenger profiles of police personnel are created using fictitious hacks. We have identified one such gang that is operating from Odisha,” said a police officer.

Con game on
A SI felt it bizarre when he received a social media message from his superior asking for money. Later, he realised it to be a scam and no money was taken

TAGS
cybercrime chennai
India Matters
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File photo| EPS)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp