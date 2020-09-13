Call for nominations for TANKER Awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanker Foundation is starting work for its Annual TANKER Awards with a call for nominations and research paper submissions. The event has been scheduled for January 25, 2021 at Hotel Savera.

The programme will feature The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation LOVE FOR SERVICE Award, honouring a doctor who has gone beyond the call of duty in helping the needy (award money of Rs 1 lakh) and KV George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER Foundation Young Investigator Award for the most outstanding young researcher in Nephrology in India (award money of Rs 2 lakh). Both awards will be acknowledged with a citation and a gold medallion.

For nominations and research paper submissions, contact TANKER Foundation at 044-28341635, 044-43090998 or info@ tankerfoundation.org