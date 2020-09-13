STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman kills toddler son, hangs herself to death

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her one-and-half year-old son and later hanged herself at her house in Puzhal on Friday night.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her one-and-half year-old son and later hanged herself at her house in Puzhal on Friday night. According to police, the deceased, Bhagyalakshmi, was living with her husband Ranjithkumar, a private firm employee, and son Mithran in Kannadapalayam near Puzhal.

“On Friday evening, Bhagyalakshmi’s mother had come to visit her. When Bhagyalakshmi didn’t come out of her room on Saturday morning, her relatives tried calling her on mobile phone. When the calls went unanswered, they broke open the door with their neighbours’ help and found the woman and her son hanging,” an officer said.

On receiving information, the Puzhal police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Government Stanley Hospital for conducting post-mortem. Investigation revealed that the couple had an argument the previous day. Police said Bhagyalakshmi had called her husband over phone when he was at work on Friday to find out at what time he would come home from office. 

Police suspect that she might have killed her son before hanging herself.Further investigation is on.(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil  Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

