HC issues notice to TN govt over plea not to post doctors with co-morbidities on COVID-19 duty

The two-member bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha issued the notice based on a plea from Dr GR Ravindranath, General Secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality

Published: 15th September 2020 06:35 PM

Health professionals with such conditions will face severe risks if they are put on COVID-19 duty, said the plea (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government on a plea from the Doctors Association for Social Equality to restrain it from posting government doctors with co-morbidities such as diabetes on COVID-19 duty.

According to the petitioner, doctors, nurses and health personnel who are above 50 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases and health conditions including diabetes, hypertension and other comorbidities or are pregnant and lactating mothers with infants have been asked to report for COVID-19 and related duties by hospitals.

Medical professionals with such health conditions will face a severe threat to their lives if they are compelled to take part in COVID-19 and related duties, he added.

However, medical authorities are constantly deploying doctors and other health care professionals despite their medical condition. The petitioner sought an interim injunction restraining the medical authorities from deploying doctors and health professionals who fall under the co-morbid categories.

Recording the submissions made by the petitioner, the division bench issued a notice to the Director of Medical Education to file a detailed report and adjourned the plea to September 21.

