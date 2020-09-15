Stolen car recovered within hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A car which was stolen in Kalpakkam was recovered within hours, on Sunday. According to police, the car belongs to D Raman (44) of Vengambakkam, a civil contractor.

“On Sunday morning, he found the car parked in front of his house missing and lodged a complaint. The police alerted the control room, and a team involved in vehicle-check on ECR at Uthandi, stopped a car with similar description within a few hours,” an officer said.

During inquiry, the driver admitted to having stolen the car from Vengambakkam, police said. He was identified as K Kishore (28) of Pozhichalur. The personnel handed him over to Sadhurangapatnam station.