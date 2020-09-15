STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The power of powders

The venture has an FSSAI certification and will soon include traditional snacks, pickles and beverages in its menu.

Published: 15th September 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sandhya Subramanian

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fresh, nutrient-dense peanuts, sprouted, roasted and ground with a few other ingredients to make a tasty health-mix; poondu pottukadalai powder, with deep savour notes, mixed with dollops of ghee and hot rice for a quick, perfect mid-day meal, and an array of other condiments ranging from poondu milagai powder to paruppu powder — 25-year-old food technologist Sandhya Subramanian’s venture, Sukha, packs a punch with its collection of zesty podis.

For the entrepreneur, who spent the last three years in the food industry, understanding its mechanisms and nuances, the idea to start a food venture was natural. “I primarily worked on ensuring and controlling the quality of food and beverages. So, I understand how important it is to deliver food that is not just tasty but healthy, too. It was this experience and school of thought that led me to start Sukha, which will provide people with lip-smacking unadulterated homemade podis for their daily consumption. The recipes are from my family’s kitchen. I wanted to take these wholesome recipes and products to everyone,” she shares.

Sukha currently prepares 19 variants of podis including idli podi, ellu podi, karuvepilai podi, sambar podi, rasam podi, jeera powder, pepper powder, coriander powder, biriyani masala, garam masala, turmeric powder and chilli powder. “The turmeric and chilli powder are sourced from farmers in Salem, who cultivate and harvest the spices. The cultivation doesn’t involve the use of any chemicals or pesticides. Through the venture, I also want to provide a livelihood for the farmers during such trying times,” she says.

The venture has an FSSAI certification and will soon include traditional snacks, pickles and beverages in its menu. “For those who live in hostels and PGs, for those who don’t have time to stand in the kitchen to roll out full-course meals, such podis will be of great value. My grandmother often shares anecdotes of how back in the day, when guests used to visit unannounced, such podis came to the rescue. It’s a simple yet very tasty staple. To provide authentic taste, all the ingredients are handpicked. We stay rooted and use traditional methods of preparation. Some of the ingredients are allowed to sprout and then grounded and packed. The process takes a minimum of seven days. There are no added colours, flavours or preservatives,” she details.

Sandhya hopes to adopt a farmland and include a subscription-based vegetable delivery model under Sukha’s umbrella. “Though the label ‘organic’ is increasingly becoming popular, many products in the market are not authentic. What’s more unfortunate is that the middlemen make more profit than the farmers themselves. So going forward, I want to be able to help farmers get maximum profit in any way possible while enabling customers to get a taste of natural products,” she says.The podis are all homemade in small batches and delivered at the customers’ doorsteps. Priced from `35 onwards, they will soon hit retail shelves too.

For details, visit Instagram page @Sukhafoods or call 7358315402

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp