STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Addiction to online gambling, piling debts drive man to end life

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed himself after losing about `8 lakh in an online gambling in Red Hills on Monday.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man allegedly killed himself after losing about `8 lakh in an online gambling in Red Hills on Monday. The deceased, identified as Dinesh, was an employee at a private telecom firm, said the police. “He had already lost a huge sum, which he had borrowed from his friends, for online gambling. His parents had managed to settle the money after selling one of their properties,” said a police officer. 

Recently, Dinesh had borrowed Rs 8 lakh and allegedly lost it all in gambling again. Frustrated over the loss, he hanged himself in the house on Monday. On information, Red Hills police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Dinesh’s wife Saranya (22) is four-months pregnant.

It may be recalled that almost a month ago, a 20-year-old college student had allegedly killed himself in a tattoo studio in Aminjikarai after he lost all his savings in an online gambling game.  (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online gambling
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp