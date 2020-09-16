Addiction to online gambling, piling debts drive man to end life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man allegedly killed himself after losing about `8 lakh in an online gambling in Red Hills on Monday. The deceased, identified as Dinesh, was an employee at a private telecom firm, said the police. “He had already lost a huge sum, which he had borrowed from his friends, for online gambling. His parents had managed to settle the money after selling one of their properties,” said a police officer.

Recently, Dinesh had borrowed Rs 8 lakh and allegedly lost it all in gambling again. Frustrated over the loss, he hanged himself in the house on Monday. On information, Red Hills police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Dinesh’s wife Saranya (22) is four-months pregnant.

It may be recalled that almost a month ago, a 20-year-old college student had allegedly killed himself in a tattoo studio in Aminjikarai after he lost all his savings in an online gambling game. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)