Beyond black & white

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sound of plastic crates chafing against each other, the whirring engine of a moped and the murmurs of a few early birds break the implosive morning silence at Jawaharlalpuram, a neighbourhood in Madurai. Clad in a striped blue t-shirt and shorts, wearing the now ubiquitous mask, and rubber flip-flop, M Palanikumar — with a sling camera bag across his shoulder — drives through the quiet lanes to reach Maatuthavani.

As he inches towards the town’s fish market, the 3 am silence is washed over by the chatters of fishmongers and buyers. He greets the familiar faces, and focuses his camera lens on the vendors in action, before loading the crates with the day’s catch. Just before the break of dawn, he cleans the fishes, sorts them by size and heads to the town centre along with his mother, 40-something-year-old Thirumaayi, to fillet the meat and sell it as a means of sustenance.

Known for his striking cinematography in the 2017 critically acclaimed documentary film Kakkoos, which traces the lives and plight of manual scavengers in Tamil Nadu, Palani, during the nation-wide lockdown, found himself back at his hometown, retracing his origins while chalking a plan for the future.

Hardscrabble beginnings

While the works of the 29-yearold, who has, over the last four years, taken it upon himself to archive and rewire the lives of the marginalised, is wellknown, it’s the documentation of his ooru, family and self, during the lockdown, which gives his followers a glimpse of the lesser-known side and struggles of the artist. “Naan aaru vayasulendhu meen kari vetitruken (I started cutting fish meat when I was six years old).

Two months after the lockdown was announced, I came to my hometown from Chennai, to be with my parents and help them. Earlier, my father and I used to go to the nearby kulam (pond) to catch fish and sell it. Now, we only sell the marketbought fish,” says Palani, recalling the days when he had to travel 15-odd km with his mother to procure the produce.

The duo, he tells, used to hitch a ride to the Narimedu fish market by 9 pm, sleep on the roadside while waiting for the load to arrive; collect the fish by 2 am and then wait for a ride back home. “Town buses and other vehicles mostly wouldn’t let us in due to all the fish and baskets. Later, we rented a tricycle and now, we have a moped!” he enthuses. In an attempt to capture the culture and the iridescent shades of the place he grew up in, Palani has been photographing, what he calls the ‘pond fish stories’. “This has been an ongoing project.

Whenever I come home, I take photographs and document the process of fishing in a pond. It is because of this profession that my parents have been able to provide for me in every way. The fishes and the pond have played a significant role in my growth in every point of my life,” shares the self-taught lensman, who, on the insistence of his mother went on to pursue an engineering course, before finding his calling in photography. “She used to walk for hours, barefoot, while balancing the fish basket on her head. How could I not fulfil her wish? In the houses where she halted, she used to look yearningly at the medals won by the children in those households.

She used to ask me if I would too as I was going to school. That pushed me to carve a niche for myself,” he details. Despite the challenges that plagued his life, including facing discrimination during the school assembly for not being able to pay his education fees on time, Palani, found his solace in football and slowly became a champion in the sport. This, he says, helped him bag an engineering course through sports quota. “I’m glad I had the opportunity to go to college… it was there, where I had the chance to shoot my first short film — on how to pass BE without any arrear! Maybe all this was destined to happen,” he cackles, over the phone.

When lessons click

But it was a Rs 5 movie ticket that first seeded the idea of becoming a photographer in Palani’s mind. “When the Spiderman movie released in our town’s single-screen theatre, I watched it. The hero, a journalist, who moonlights as a superhero had a camera. I was fixated on it and knew I had to own a camera and become a shutterbug! But for it to become a reality, it took time,” he shares.

A few seconds of silence and a sigh later, he says, “For many, buying a camera might not be a task. But for me, it was a challenge and a cherished memory too. I had to take a loan to buy my first. But there’s been no looking back ever since,” says the 2019 People Archive of Rural India (PARI) Fellow. It is this takeaway that has pushed Palani to help dreamers like him and of those from marginalised communities to find their voice.

Over the last twoodd years, the documentarian, who is part of the Photographers for Environment and Peace Collective (PEP Collective), has been conducting workshops and exhibitions for children of manual scavengers and empowering them. “I have borrowed cameras over the years from friends and wellwishers and invested my money to conduct these workshops. Many might have their first camera lying around at home without a purpose.

Those could be of great use for children from these communities to learn about the art and document the lives of their families and those around them. Their perspective in this narrative of inclusivity is imperative. We need to hear the stories through their weary yet hopeful eyes too! The idea is to empower and break this cycle of oppression. In this journey, PARI and PEP Collective have continuously rendered their support,” shares Palani, who won the Best Story of the Year Award by the Public Relations Council of India, for his story on the lives of Tamil Nadu’s seaweed harvesters.

Purpose not paused

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting livelihoods, Palani too had to face its severe effects. “Since travel was banned, projects came to a halt and it was hard to make ends meet. But I kept myself busy by working on remote projects and conducting online workshops. I shot the footage for the ‘Pond fish stories’ documentary film, refocused on my photo book on manual scavenging, and was also able to write a script for a feature film on the same subject.

The film Kakkoos opened my eyes to the systematic oppression and prejudices that those on the job face. I will always work for the cause of their upliftment,” he notes, adding, “In a time when technology has developed beyond bounds, not having any means to save their lives is saddening. They either get sucked in the dark sewers or die because of diseases. Even during the lockdown, when everyone was asked to ‘stay home, stay safe, wear a mask and gloves’, they were out, working. There have been seven to eight deaths. My work to eradicate this discrimination will continue.

” For details, visit Instagram page @chempkumar