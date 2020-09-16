STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slouch, it hurts!

Slouching your shoulders can take a toll on your body. Rohini Manohar, founder of Chennai Yoga Studio, shares six asanas to correct your posture

Published: 16th September 2020 06:22 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Work from home. What came as a much-needed respite brought with it a laidback lifestyle and an onset of health hazards. Stiffness in the shoulder, pain in the neck and back, strain in the spine...and whatnot.

If this wasn’t enough, also came along slouching, drooping, or slumping of the shoulder, taking a toll on our posture. But few things seem not impossible for course-correction, even in these COVID-19 times. And that’s an assurance Rohini Manohar, founder of Chennai Yoga Studio, holds for us through some basic asanas. All you need is a chair and some space to practise them once every hour.

Photos: Debadatta Mallick

PARSVA UTTANASANA OR PYRAMID POSE

Steps

  • Keep your feet together in front of the chair.
  • Step the left leg back so that it’s about three feet away. Point both toes to the front.
  • Place both hands on the edge of the chair and fold forward.

Benefits

  • Stretches shoulder, spine, and builds balance and body coordination.

VIRABHADRASANA 3 OR WARRIOR POSE

Steps

  • Step three feet away from the chair.
  • Place your hands on the back of the chair. Shift your weight into your right foot and lift your left leg.
  • Adjust the chair and your right leg as needed so that your right leg is perpendicular to the ground. Firm your arms, turning your palms to face each other.
  • To come out of this pose, relax your right knee and lower your left foot to the ground. Use your hands on the chair to lift your torso upright. Then switch sides.

Benefits

  • Strengthens ankles, leg, shoulders and back. Tones abdomen.

ARDHAMATSYENDRIYASANA OR HALF LORD OF THE FISH POSE

Steps

  • Sit on a chair. Keep your knees facing forward.
  • Twist towards your left taking both the hands to the back of the chair.
  • Look behind at a point for as long as you can.
  • Stay for several breaths and then repeat on the other side.

Benefits

  • Improves postural and body awareness, strengthens your core, stretches your back, outer thighs and buttocks.

MARJARYASANA AND BITIL ASANA ( SEATED CAT AND COW POSTURE)

Steps

  • Sit on a sturdy chair, feet flat on the ground. Make sure you are seated in the centre of the chair. Place your hands on your thighs.
  • Inhale and arch your back, opening your chest and lifting your chin slightly.
  • Exhale and round your back, drawing your chin toward the chest. Repeat slowly.

Benefits

  • Increases the mobility of the spine, stretches the core, back and chest, and creates awareness of your posture.

GARUDASANA OR EAGLE POSTURE

Steps

  • Sit on a chair. Bring your hands together with the elbows close to each other.
  • Take your right arm around your left arm and make your right palm touch the left palm.
  • At this point, the two arms are intertwined together like two snakes. Keep your spine straight and relax your shoulders.
  • Gaze straight ahead. Breathe normally in this final position. Maintain the position for as long as you are comfortable.
  • To release the position, unwind the arms and bring them back to your thighs.
  • You can also practise with your left arm twisting around your right arm.
  • Lift both your hands, left higher than the right. Get the elbows to meet like you’re forming an X and try to grab the opposite wrist.
  • Lift the elbows to your nose and you get a stretch on the upper back and upper shoulder.

Benefits

  • Stretches upper back and shoulders. Improves concentration and sense of balance.

ADHOMUKHA SVANASANA OR DOWNWARD - FACING DOG

Steps

  • Place your hands on the chair. Step three feet away from it.
  • Give a nice spinal stretch as your head rests between biceps.

Benefit

  •  Strengthens the back. 
