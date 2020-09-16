STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes law to convert Jaya's residence Veda Nilayam into memorial

The Bill which replaced the ordinance promulgated on May 22 has key modifications in many provisions. The Bill was moved by Information Minister Kadambur Raju and was passed by a voice vote.

Published: 16th September 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Veda Nilayam as seen from outside in Poes Garden | R Satish Babu

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill which provides for the establishment of a foundation to make long term arrangements for converting Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, into a memorial. 

The Bill which replaced the ordinance promulgated on May 22 has key modifications in many provisions. The Bill was moved by Information Minister Kadambur Raju and was passed by a voice vote.

According to the modifications spelt out in the Bill passed by the Assembly on Wednesday, “The right, title, and interest of any person, in relation to the movable properties, shall by virtue of this Act, stand transferred to, and vest in, the government.”

ALSO READ: HC issues notice to TN govt on plea by Jaya nephew challenging acquisition of Veda Nilayam

Another modification in the provisions said, “The government may, by notification, transfer the immovable property acquired by the government, and the movable properties, to the foundation.  Also, the government shall value the movable properties and shall deposit the amount with the Claims Commissioner."

The Bill said the Chief Secretary of the state has been included as a member of the foundation to have better control and coordination of the departments concerned with the maintenance and upkeep of the memorial.

Instead of four persons to be nominated by the government to the foundation, now six members would be nominated from the AIADMK to which Jayalalithaa belonged, in consultation with that party.

The government shall, for the purpose of deciding the claim of any person over the movable properties by notification, appoint a Claims Commissioner.

Any person having a claim over the said movable properties may make a representation to the Claims Commissioner within 90 days from the date of appointment provided the Commissioner is satisfied that the claimant was prevented by sufficient cause from preferring the claim within the said period.

The Bill also said the land and building of Veda Nilayam is vested in the government, while the role of the Claims Commissioner is restricted to the movable properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veda Nilayam Tamil Nadu assembly J Jayalalithaa
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp