Tamil Nadu Assembly passes law to convert Jaya's residence Veda Nilayam into memorial

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill which provides for the establishment of a foundation to make long term arrangements for converting Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, into a memorial.

The Bill which replaced the ordinance promulgated on May 22 has key modifications in many provisions. The Bill was moved by Information Minister Kadambur Raju and was passed by a voice vote.

According to the modifications spelt out in the Bill passed by the Assembly on Wednesday, “The right, title, and interest of any person, in relation to the movable properties, shall by virtue of this Act, stand transferred to, and vest in, the government.”

Another modification in the provisions said, “The government may, by notification, transfer the immovable property acquired by the government, and the movable properties, to the foundation. Also, the government shall value the movable properties and shall deposit the amount with the Claims Commissioner."

The Bill said the Chief Secretary of the state has been included as a member of the foundation to have better control and coordination of the departments concerned with the maintenance and upkeep of the memorial.

Instead of four persons to be nominated by the government to the foundation, now six members would be nominated from the AIADMK to which Jayalalithaa belonged, in consultation with that party.

The government shall, for the purpose of deciding the claim of any person over the movable properties by notification, appoint a Claims Commissioner.

Any person having a claim over the said movable properties may make a representation to the Claims Commissioner within 90 days from the date of appointment provided the Commissioner is satisfied that the claimant was prevented by sufficient cause from preferring the claim within the said period.

The Bill also said the land and building of Veda Nilayam is vested in the government, while the role of the Claims Commissioner is restricted to the movable properties.