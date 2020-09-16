University of Madras gears up for online exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the semester exam for final year students of University of Madras that begins on September 21, students can download the question papers and upload answer scripts, but the ones who are unable to do so will be allowed to send answer scripts via post. The post however should reach the university by 3 pm the following day.

“Many colleges have taken to conducting open book exams, periodic assignments and objective-type tests. We decided to use this method,” said S Gowri, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity. When asked about the possibility of malpractice, he said, “We are in the middle of a pandemic. Many colleges are used as quarantine centres. Students do not have stable internet connection for real-time online tests. This is the best option we have.” Students will be able to take up a mock test on September 18 and 19.

Hall tickets

Students can download hall tickets from https://egovernance.unom.ac.in/onlinereg/login_hall.asp and check instructions regarding the conduct of exams on the same link. The exam duration is 90 minutes. The university will soon send a URL via SMS or Whatsapp, on which the exam question papers will be available from 9:30-11:30 am for the forenoon session and 1:30-3:00 pm on exam dates. The exam duration will start at 10:00 am for forenoon and 2:00 pm for afternoon session.

After entering relevant personal information for authentication, students will be able to download it. They will also receive an SMS that tells them that their question paper has been downloaded. Then students should send the message to the nodal officer though the WhatsApp or SMS as “DOWNLOADED”. This will be a confirmation from the students that he/she is attending the examination.

Instructions

Students must write exam in blue or black pen and cannot type answer papers or copy and paste the text book images. Students can only use A4 paper and use a maximum of 18 sheets. They must write register number, subject code, page number and signature on top of every page. After completion, all pages should be scanned and uploaded in ascending order, within three hours.

Once uploaded, it cannot be changed or viewed again. After uploading, students should send a message to the nodal officer “UPLOADED”. Only ones having network issues will be allowed to upload it more than once. Students who do not have the technology to scan and upload the answer script can send it through post. If students do not have facilities for downloading and uploading, they can send a request to their respective college principal or chief superintendent or nodal officer for making necessary arrangements within the college.